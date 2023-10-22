Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.33.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 9,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $644,805.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 986,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,991,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 283,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

