Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 8,089 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $286.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.00 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

