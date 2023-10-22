MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 174.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $346.28 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.35.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,195,159 shares in the company, valued at $436,233,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,195,159 shares in the company, valued at $436,233,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,984 shares of company stock worth $63,945,297. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.31.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

