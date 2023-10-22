Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $61.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

