Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Lowered to $101.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $73.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

