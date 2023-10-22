Morgan Stanley Trims Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Target Price to $31.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of CFG opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

