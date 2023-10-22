Morgan Stanley Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $80.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.82.

Get Five9 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -50.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.17. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,491,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Five9 by 64.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after buying an additional 1,509,878 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Five9 by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 817,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after acquiring an additional 510,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.