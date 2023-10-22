Morgan Stanley Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $38.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.35.

RingCentral Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:RNG opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock worth $2,356,238 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 10.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 12.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

