MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Head-To-Head Comparison

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Free Report) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of MTY Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Dividends

MTY Food Group pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Dine Brands Global pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. MTY Food Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dine Brands Global pays out 41.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dine Brands Global has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dine Brands Global is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTY Food Group N/A N/A N/A Dine Brands Global 9.03% -36.32% 5.85%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares MTY Food Group and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MTY Food Group and Dine Brands Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTY Food Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dine Brands Global 0 3 4 0 2.57

MTY Food Group currently has a consensus target price of $57.30, indicating a potential upside of 50.97%. Dine Brands Global has a consensus target price of $67.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.03%. Given MTY Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MTY Food Group is more favorable than Dine Brands Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MTY Food Group and Dine Brands Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTY Food Group N/A N/A N/A $1.41 26.92 Dine Brands Global $909.40 million 0.87 $81.11 million $4.94 10.32

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than MTY Food Group. Dine Brands Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MTY Food Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats MTY Food Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Free Report)

MTY Food Group Inc. operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc. and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc. in July 2003. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. It owns and franchises three restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar within the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry; Fuzzy's Taco Shop within the fast-casual dining category. In addition, its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and local draft beers; IHOP restaurants provide full table services, food and beverage; and Fuzzy's Taco Shop offers baja-style mexican food like baja tacos, chips and queso, guacamole and salsa made in house, and a full bar including margaritas, and cold draft beer. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.