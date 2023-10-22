Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after buying an additional 251,483 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,437,000 after buying an additional 161,642 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,766,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,209 shares of company stock worth $28,691,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $808.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $853.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $827.03 and its 200-day moving average is $782.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

