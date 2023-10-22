National Bankshares Cuts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$34.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Laurentian set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.50.

TSE:H opened at C$34.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.38. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$30.97 and a 12 month high of C$40.68.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.8601253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.19%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

