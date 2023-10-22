National Bankshares Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$50.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EMA. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC cut their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.80.

EMA stock opened at C$44.30 on Thursday. Emera has a 52-week low of C$44.28 and a 52-week high of C$59.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.02). Emera had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.3307475 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 62.53%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

