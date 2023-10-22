National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

NFG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.3 %

NFG opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.88. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $68.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.