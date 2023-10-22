NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) & One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Financial Comparison

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust N/A N/A N/A One Liberty Properties 29.61% 8.89% 3.62%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust $84.50 million N/A N/A N/A N/A One Liberty Properties $92.22 million 4.26 $42.18 million $1.31 14.06

This table compares NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and One Liberty Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.29%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust.

Dividends

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust pays an annual dividend of 0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. One Liberty Properties pays out 137.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation. NXDT seeks to achieve this objective by investing among various commercial real estate property types and across the capital structure, including but not limited to mortgage debt, mezzanine debt and common and preferred equity. Target underlying property types primarily include but are not limited to industrial, hospitality, net lease, retail, office, storage and healthcare and, to the extent currently owned, multifamily and single-family rentals. NXDT also may, to a limited extent, hold, acquire or transact in certain non-real estate securities.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

