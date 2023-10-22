Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) PT Lowered to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXT. UBS Group began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nextracker will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

