Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.95.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 46.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

