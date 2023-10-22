Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Cut by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $141.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $125.28 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

