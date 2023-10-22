NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,876,193,000 after purchasing an additional 135,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,876,564,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $185.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $137.51 and a one year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.13.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.41%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.