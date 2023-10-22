O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered O-I Glass from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.10.

OI opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in O-I Glass by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $1,468,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 2,630.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 869,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after acquiring an additional 838,000 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth $1,544,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $1,261,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

