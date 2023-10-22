Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.53 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $840,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,627,530.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,862,000 after purchasing an additional 678,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,954,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,524,000 after acquiring an additional 262,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

