Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

