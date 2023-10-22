OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.40% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,479,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 139,784 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,484,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 940,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC cut their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $8.60 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, June 30th.
OneConnect Financial Technology Profile
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.
