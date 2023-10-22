Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.29.

OTEX opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Open Text by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Open Text by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

