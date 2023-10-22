Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $245.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $234.08.

Shares of IEX opened at $192.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.07. IDEX has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 90.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

