Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) & Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Head to Head Comparison

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) and Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Orbia Advance pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Asahi Kasei pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Orbia Advance pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Asahi Kasei pays out -26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Asahi Kasei is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbia Advance and Asahi Kasei’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbia Advance N/A N/A N/A $0.08 23.44 Asahi Kasei $20.18 billion 0.42 -$675.71 million ($1.24) -9.86

Profitability

Orbia Advance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asahi Kasei. Asahi Kasei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orbia Advance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Orbia Advance and Asahi Kasei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbia Advance N/A N/A N/A Asahi Kasei -4.35% 4.02% 2.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Orbia Advance and Asahi Kasei, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbia Advance 0 0 0 0 N/A Asahi Kasei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Orbia Advance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Asahi Kasei beats Orbia Advance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions. It also provides water delivering solutions for drinking water supply, sanitation, and urban water resilience; fluorine and downstream products, comprising fluorspar mine and produces intermediates, refrigerants, and propellants for used in automotive, infrastructure, semiconductor, health, medicine, climate control, food cold chain, energy storage, computing, and telecommunications applications; and general and specialty resins, PVC, and compounds and additives for stabilizers and plasticizers, as well as compounds formulated from polyolefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, and thermoplastic elastomer polymers for various applications. The company was formerly known as Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. in August 2019. Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators. The company also offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwovens, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, ecorise, biocradle, and bemliese products, as well as polymers; synthetic rubber; elastomers; kitchen and household products; cleaners; and packaging products. In addition, the company provides electronic devices; and autoclaved aerated concrete, foundation systems, thermal insulation materials, and structural systems and components. Further, it is involved in the construction of homes and apartments; management of rental units and condominiums; brokerage of used homes; remodeling; and mortgage financing, asset management services, and insurance products. Additionally, the company provides pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents; dialyzers; therapeutic apheresis; biotherapeutics and plasma derivative filters and equipment, and virus removal filters; leukocyte reduction filters; defibrillators, temperature management systems, and data solutions; and UVC LED products. Asahi Kasei Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

