Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Owens Corning by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Owens Corning by 20.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $122.97 on Friday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.33.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

