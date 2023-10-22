PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 131.9% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 63,163 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 146,650.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $871.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.13.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 59.41%. The company had revenue of $228.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.38%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

