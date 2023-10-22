PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.28% of PagerDuty worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 86.9% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 97,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 45,466 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 566.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3,802.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.28 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. Analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $363,056.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $393,319. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

