Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after acquiring an additional 30,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $233.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

