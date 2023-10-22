Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$51.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$53.00.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.57.

PPL stock opened at C$41.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$49.62. The stock has a market cap of C$23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0772595 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

