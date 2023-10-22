PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.79.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $16.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.11. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

