Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,122 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 17,104 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $250.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

