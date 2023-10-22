Pioneer Natural Resources’ (PXD) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $256.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $280.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.50.

PXD stock opened at $250.93 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,269,541 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $259,291,000 after buying an additional 544,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

