PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

PLM stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $406.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLM. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

