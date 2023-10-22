PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
PLM stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $406.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
