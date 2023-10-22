Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 45.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 12.5% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $164.70 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $130.60 and a one year high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

