Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Quanta Services by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 63,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,541,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Quanta Services by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,739,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 23,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $164.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.60 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.43. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

