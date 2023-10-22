Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $190.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

