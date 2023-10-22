Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 17,309 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $951,821.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,582.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 220,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 154,279 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Rambus by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.12. Rambus had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

