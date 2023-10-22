Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $459,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 198.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

