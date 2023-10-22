Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.18 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $281.25 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.43 and a 1-year high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.97 and a 200-day moving average of $285.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

