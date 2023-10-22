Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Qorvo worth $12,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $681,391.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $681,391.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 7,850 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $800,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,759 shares in the company, valued at $587,533.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $90.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.