Retirement Systems of Alabama Invests $13 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,816.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $69.48 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

