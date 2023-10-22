Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.19% of Old Republic International worth $13,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,797,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,878,000 after buying an additional 266,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 40.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.