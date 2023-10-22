Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 148,119 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,688 shares of company stock worth $3,747,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.41.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

