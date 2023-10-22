Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,541 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.29% of PNM Resources worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its position in PNM Resources by 227.4% during the first quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 4,094,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in PNM Resources by 102.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,621,000 after acquiring an additional 547,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PNM Resources by 133.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 382,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $15,929,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PNM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PNM opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.75 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

