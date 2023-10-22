Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 17,560 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 17,560 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,032 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $2,142,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 185,550 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,978,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $185.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $137.51 and a one year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.92.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

