Reviewing Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Excel (OTCMKTS:EXCC)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and Excel (OTCMKTS:EXCC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and Excel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -164.62% -45.51% -38.20% Excel N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Excel shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Digimarc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A Excel 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Digimarc and Excel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Digimarc presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.95%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digimarc and Excel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $30.20 million 18.29 -$59.80 million ($2.61) -10.41 Excel N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A

Excel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Excel beats Digimarc on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as product authentication of physical products; sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; inventory management and planogram compliance; retail point of sale transaction processing; piracy deterrence of digital media objects; content identification and media management; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Excel

Excel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated financial and transaction processing services to businesses in the United States. It offers an integrated suite of third-party merchant payment processing services and related proprietary software enabling products that deliver credit and debit card-based Internet payments processing solutions to small and mid-sized merchants operating in physical business environments, on the Internet, and in retail settings requiring wired and wireless mobile payment solutions. The company also acts as an independent sales organization (ISO), which provides alternative financing and working capital solutions using various third party funding sources. It markets its products and services through independent agents and other smaller ISOs. Excel Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas. Excel Corporation operates as a subsidiary of The OLB Group, Inc.

