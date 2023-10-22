Reviewing Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) and Its Peers

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kodiak Gas Services to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services $707.91 million $106.26 million N/A Kodiak Gas Services Competitors $8.49 billion $907.46 million 69.68

Kodiak Gas Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A Kodiak Gas Services Competitors 16.36% 10.04% 4.31%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kodiak Gas Services and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 Kodiak Gas Services Competitors 290 2079 2738 96 2.51

Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus target price of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 36.13%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 13.95%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kodiak Gas Services rivals beat Kodiak Gas Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Frontier Topco Partnership, L.P.

