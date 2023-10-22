Reviewing Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF) and Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) and Nfon (OTCMKTS:NFONF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stem and Nfon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Stem alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $362.98 million 1.44 -$124.05 million ($1.00) -3.36 Nfon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nfon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 1 7 7 0 2.40 Nfon 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stem and Nfon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Stem currently has a consensus price target of $9.77, indicating a potential upside of 190.67%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Nfon.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Nfon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -22.92% -26.21% -9.90% Nfon N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Stem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stem beats Nfon on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, the company offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management and procurement, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Nfon

(Get Free Report)

NFON AG provides cloud-based telecommunication services to business customers in Germany, Austria, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Portugal. It offers Cloudya and centrexx products for customers with the required brokerage service from the cloud in its data centers through the cloud private branch exchange; and telephone conference services. The company also provides various solutions, such as Nconnect voice for IP communications; Nconnect data, which allows Internet access; Ncontactcenter, a cloud contact centre solution, that facilitates customer support for various channels, agents, and locations; Nhospitality, which integrates cloud telephony into property management systems for hotel industry; Neorecording that allows companies to record conversations and retain them in a tamper-proof and encrypted environment; Nmonitoring Queues to monitor and track internal work performance; and Noperatorpanel, which provides a professional voice reception panel for customers to receive incoming calls and forward certain calls to their intended recipients. In addition, its product portfolio includes unified communications and collaboration, such as Meet and Share; integration for Microsoft Teams; and business applications comprising CRM Connect, as well as sells devices, such as telephones, soft clients for PCs and smartphones, and related software. The company has an agreement with Meetecho. NFON AG was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.