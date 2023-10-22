Reviewing TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) & fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of fuboTV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for fuboTV and TKO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 3 2 0 2.40 TKO Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

fuboTV presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.57%. TKO Group has a consensus price target of $115.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.81%. Given fuboTV’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than TKO Group.

fuboTV has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares fuboTV and TKO Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.01 billion 0.68 -$561.48 million ($2.12) -1.11 TKO Group $1.29 billion 5.02 $195.59 million $2.04 38.22

TKO Group has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV. fuboTV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TKO Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV -37.10% -88.20% -29.66% TKO Group 12.65% 34.50% 15.35%

Summary

TKO Group beats fuboTV on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

